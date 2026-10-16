Szczecin Central Cemetery granted historic monument status — RMF24

The Central Cemetery in Szczecin, Poland, has officially been recognized as a historic monument. The relevant order was issued by the president of Poland at the end of September, and the document was published in Poland’s Dziennik Ustaw on October 14. This is the first site in Szczecin to receive such status, RMF24 reports.

Poland’s largest necropolis

The Central Cemetery was founded at the beginning of the 20th century. It covers more than 172 hectares and is Poland’s largest cemetery. According to RMF24, it is also the third-largest necropolis in Europe by area.

Szczecin’s municipal monument conservator, Michał Dębowski, noted that the historic part of the cemetery has largely preserved its original spatial layout and composition of greenery. The site also features monumental architectural design, elements of small architecture, and examples of old funerary art.

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The highest level of protection

Historic monument status is the highest form of monument protection in Poland. It is granted to sites of supra-regional importance and exceptional historical, scientific, or artistic value.

The Central Cemetery became the fourth site with this status in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. It was previously granted to the cathedral complex in Kamień Pomorski, the former Cistercian abbey in Kołbacz, as well as the Collegiate Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of the World and the defensive walls with gates and towers in Stargard.

Tomasz Wawrzynczak, director of the municipal enterprise that manages the cemetery, stressed that combining the protection of the monument with the day-to-day operation of an active cemetery is a difficult task.

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