Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue all kidnapped people and dismantle terrorist and bandit camps across the country. Defence Minister Christopher Musa announced this after a meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja, Premium Times reports.

Security ahead of elections

According to Musa, the meeting reviewed the security situation in Nigeria, including preparations for the upcoming elections. The minister said that the president seeks to ensure a peaceful, free, fair and credible electoral process.

Security agencies were also instructed to properly protect citizens so that they can vote without fear or intimidation. Musa assured that security personnel would act professionally and impartially, ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties and candidates throughout the electoral process.

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Equipping security agencies

The minister dismissed claims that minors are being recruited into the armed forces, stressing that the military adheres to professional recruitment standards. According to him, the federal government is strengthening the capacity of security agencies through personnel recruitment, training and the procurement of modern equipment.

In particular, this concerns new aircraft and helicopters, which the president is expected to commission. Musa also said that the recent salary increase for military personnel demonstrates the president's attention to their welfare, while the welfare of employees of other security agencies is also being considered.

The defence minister called on citizens to report suspicious activity and misconduct by security personnel. He stressed that maintaining peace and security is a shared responsibility.

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