In Poland, around 10,000 law enforcement officers are patrolling schools and adjacent areas on Sunday. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that such inspections would continue in the coming days, Interia reports.

Meeting of the government and services

On Sunday morning, Tusk convened a meeting attended by the ministers of education, internal affairs and administration, health, and digitalization, as well as the coordinator of the special services. Representatives of the services were also expected to take part in the meeting.

According to the Polish prime minister, there is currently no information that the attacks in schools in recent days were linked to an organized action. At the same time, he said that the services would intensively monitor the internet and schools, as someone may resort to dangerous actions in such an atmosphere.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident in Warsaw

As of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 231 incidents had been registered, in connection with which law enforcement officers were taking action due to a justified suspicion that an act prohibited by law had been committed.

The latest described attack occurred on Saturday at a post-secondary education institution on Mińska Street in Warsaw. Two 17-year-old girls were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital with cuts to her forearm. Their lives are not in danger. A 24-year-old woman was also a victim. Police detained a 21-year-old female student of the institution.

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