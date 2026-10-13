Food aid from the United Arab Emirates has reached the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. The delivery was made as part of a plan to provide Gaza residents with more than 10 million meals.

Aid route

As The National reports, the cargo was transported from Al Maktoum International Airport to the Gallant Knight 3 operation team, which works at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in the Egyptian city of El Arish. The team prepared, loaded and delivered the supplies to the Rafah crossing, from where they were transferred to Gaza.

The aid was delivered under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative. It was named after Sheikh Ahmed, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who died on September 21. The initiative was launched in recognition of his generosity and charitable work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scale of aid

According to the publication, since the start of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has provided Gaza with more than $4 billion in humanitarian aid. According to the source's estimate, this accounts for 46% of global humanitarian aid directed to the enclave since 2023.

The aid included 130,708 tonnes of humanitarian, medical and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 trucks.

In 2025, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent more than 2.3 billion dirhams on programmes that reached approximately 165 million people in 122 countries. The organisation allocated more than 625 million dirhams for humanitarian aid and relief programmes.

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