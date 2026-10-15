Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he could sign a new law concerning the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) if the document does not violate or restrict freedom on the internet. He said this in an interview with Interia and Polsat News.

The Polish government is again advancing legislative changes concerning the DSA that the president had previously vetoed. According to the outlet, the government decided to again pass the law through parliament following knife attacks at schools. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining this move, mentioned the killing of a school employee in Leszczydoly-Nowiny.

Tusk’s statement on blocking content

Tusk stated that if the attacker had streamed the crime online, the authorities would not have been able to block such content because they do not have an appropriate legal instrument to do so. Nawrocki called the prime minister’s remarks “very unpleasant” and assessed them as irresponsible in view of the tragedy.

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The president also said that Tusk inaccurately describes the content of the bill. According to Nawrocki, Polish services already have the right to identify, analyze and block threats and similar illegal activity online.

The president’s reservations

In Nawrocki’s view, the previous version of the vetoed law was prepared to introduce regular control over internet content. He stated that he would not agree to rules that, in his assessment, would allow officials to determine which content is acceptable and which is not.

At the same time, the president said he does not object to removing websites linked to harming children. He also recalled that he signed a law concerning patostreamers. Nawrocki suggested that the government, a year before the election, seeks to influence its course, mentioning changes to the Electoral Code, political advertising and a new attempt to regulate internet content.

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