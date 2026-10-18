US President Donald Trump linked the unrest during protests in France to immigration and called on the country to tighten border controls. The Hindu reports.

In a Truth Social post on October 18, Trump said that France was “burning” and that immigration by people from “another world,” who, he said, have hatred in their hearts, had shattered the country. He urged France to close its borders and bring the situation under control before, in his view, it was too late.

Consequences of the protests

On the previous day, October 17, protests took place in France and were accompanied by extensive destruction. A historic town hall was set on fire, and more than 1,800 people were detained. The events increased pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron six months before the election of his successor.

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Comments by J.D. Vance

Trump’s statement came after similar comments by US Vice President J.D. Vance, published on X on October 17. Vance said that Western liberals had, in his view, encouraged immigration for the sake of diversity and compassion without taking issues of assimilation and compatibility into account.

Vance also wrote that he hoped the unrest in France would end before more of the country’s landmarks were damaged. He linked his comments to the upcoming US midterm congressional elections, which are scheduled for November 3.

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