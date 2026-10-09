Prince Harry spoke about his depression following the "Megxit" and his mother's death

Prince Harry admitted that after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, he was unable to fully grieve for nearly 20 years. The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his depression after moving from the United Kingdom and a rule that helps him maintain emotional balance.

According to the prince, after moving to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, he unexpectedly experienced emotional exhaustion. When the constant stress subsided, Harry fell into a depression for about two weeks and felt he couldn’t function normally without adrenaline.

He also admitted that after his mother’s death in 1997, he suppressed his emotions for many years, viewing this as a sign of strength. According to Harry, he did not cry for nearly two decades after Princess Diana’s funeral.

Psychotherapy helped him change his attitude toward his own grief. On the advice of a specialist, the prince found the perfume his mother used to wear. This scent helped him reconnect emotionally with his memories of Diana and gradually come to terms with his loss.

Today, his family, children, and work bring him the greatest joy. Harry also shared a rule he tries to follow to maintain his inner balance: never spend more than 10 days away from his wife and children.

Source: Daily Mail

As a reminder, American actress Meghan Markle, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 and shared celebratory photos on social media.

Grant Harold, former butler to King Charles III of Great Britain, revealed details of the monarch’s daily diet, which, according to him, helps maintain his health and active lifestyle.

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