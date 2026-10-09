Sira Martínez, the daughter of Luis Enrique, head coach of the French club Paris Saint-Germain, was involved in a fatal traffic accident in Spain. The car in which she was a passenger collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed, while Sira, according to preliminary reports, was unharmed.

The accident occurred on Thursday, October 8, on Highway N-332 near the Spanish town of Oliva. Sira Martinez was in the car, but someone else was behind the wheel. After the collision, emergency services were called to the scene. Paramedics arrived, but they were unable to save the motorcyclist—he had already died before they got there.

The car’s driver was tested for alcohol and drugs. Both tests came back negative. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating how the accident occurred and what led to the collision. According to available information, Sira was not injured. No further details about her condition following the accident have been reported at this time.

What Is Known About Luis Enrique’s Daughter

Sira Martínez is the daughter of Luis Enrique, who manages the French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, and his wife, Elena Cullell. The family also has a son, Pacho. Sira is involved in equestrian sports and competes in eventing. This discipline combines dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. She is pursuing a sports career outside of soccer, the sport with which her father’s professional life is associated.

Luis Enrique’s family suffered a tragic loss in 2019, when the coach’s younger daughter, Shana, passed away. The girl was nine years old and had been battling osteosarcoma—a rare malignant bone tumor. In 2023, Luis Enrique and his wife established a foundation in their daughter’s honor. The organization helps children with serious illnesses and supports their families.

Currently, law enforcement is focusing its efforts on establishing all the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident near Oliva. The investigation aims to determine the causes of the collision and the role of each person involved. This was reported by the Spanish publication Marca.

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