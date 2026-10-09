In Yemen, government forces said they had carried out more than 2,750 strikes on Houthi positions over the previous 24 hours as part of Operation “Dawn of Yemen.” According to the military’s preliminary assessment, more than 1,400 Houthi fighters were neutralized as a result of these actions, Anadolu Agency reports.

Military spokesperson’s statement

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadeeb said on social media platform X that the strikes targeted Houthi positions on several fronts. According to him, the targets included fortifications, defensive positions, forward observation and reconnaissance posts, artillery positions, weapons and ammunition depots, logistics facilities and military reinforcements.

Al-Nadeeb also claims that the operations targeted important military facilities deep inside Houthi-controlled territory. He said that more than 250 military vehicles, combat assets and pieces of equipment were destroyed or damaged, and that the strikes weakened the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, supply their forces and sustain combat operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stated objectives of the operation

According to the spokesperson, government ground forces breached Houthi defensive lines and fortifications, retook strategically important positions and consolidated territorial gains. He added that the offensive was continuing in accordance with operational plans.

Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, announced the launch of the operation on Monday. According to him, its goal is to retake the capital, Sanaa, restore state institutions and end Houthi control. The conflict in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa; in March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

Read us on