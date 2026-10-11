South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said he would not abandon direct contact with citizens and communication through social media, although his style of communication has drawn criticism. In a post on X on Saturday evening, he said he would continue visiting neighborhoods where ordinary people live with a minimal security detail.

Communication without distance

As Korea Herald reports, Lee Jae-myung acknowledged that he may be criticized for lacking proper presidential dignity or authority. At the same time, he stressed that the president is first and foremost the people's chief public servant.

The president also explained that meetings with people in low-income neighborhoods and the opportunity to personally see their daily hardships remind him of the responsibility associated with leading the country. According to him, such contacts with people who have little power and wealth but work hard are important to him.

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Reference to Roh Moo-hyun

In his post, Lee Jae-myung mentioned the late President Roh Moo-hyun, who was also criticized and mocked for informally communicating with citizens in online comments. According to the current president, Roh Moo-hyun reportedly even avoided visiting traditional markets so that advance security checks and protection measures would not inconvenience people.

Lee Jae-myung added that politics and power should serve primarily the less privileged segments of society, rather than influential people in high positions.

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