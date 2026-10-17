In Kenya, preparations for national examinations and assessments involving about 3.6 million candidates are being complicated by a lack of school funding and a teachers’ union call not to take part in administering and marking the tests. Oral and practical KCSE examinations for the secondary education certificate will begin on October 19, while the main session will run from November 2 to 20, Nation Kenya reports.

Schools buy materials on credit

School heads say they lack funds for laboratory materials and equipment for practical examinations. According to Willie Kuria, chairman of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association, some institutions receive chemicals and equipment from suppliers on credit, while others seek financial assistance from parents.

In September, principals reported a shortfall of about 8,000 Kenyan shillings per student compared with the annual state allocation of 22,244 shillings for public secondary schools. The Ministry of Education provides for payments in three tranches at a ratio of 50:30:20. According to the principals’ association, schools received less funding than expected during the first two school terms. If the third tranche was paid in the stated amount, the total shortfall per student would be 5,787.40 shillings.

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Union demands

The Kuppet union of teachers in post-primary education institutions called on its members not to participate in administering, supervising, and marking examinations until the issue of remuneration is resolved. It demands at least 4,000 shillings per day for examination supervisors and other involved staff, as well as no less than 100 shillings for marking one examination paper.

Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori urged teachers not to accept such appointments until an agreement on payment is reached. According to the publication, supervisors receive between 630 and 680 shillings per day, examination centre heads receive between 500 and 550 shillings, and assistant supervisors receive between 430 and 510 shillings. Payment for marking an individual paper ranges from 35 to 75 shillings.

Local authorities in certain counties are also preparing security measures and plans for responding to adverse weather. Transport and the relocation of students have been arranged for schools in areas where heavy rain and landslides are possible, so that candidates do not miss their examinations.

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