In Poland, in Tarnów, around 150 Grupa Azoty trade unionists held a protest outside the company’s office on Kwiatkowskiego Street. According to RMF24, they demanded, among other things, wage increases.

Trade union demands

In front of the entrance, the protesters placed a wheelbarrow with a mannequin wearing work clothes. One of the trade unionists said that the company frequently holds meetings for managers and creates more director and management positions, while ordinary workers receive neither pay rises nor social support.

In a social media post, the trade unions said that negotiations were being delayed, promises were empty, and savings were being made at the expense of employees. They also demanded the reinstatement of suspended payments under the collective labour agreement, respect for staff, and workplace security.

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The trade unionists stressed that the future of Grupa Azoty is important for Tarnów, Mościce and thousands of families. According to them, local companies, trade and the service sector are connected with the enterprise’s operations.

The company’s position

Grupa Azoty stated that meeting the trade unions’ demands would cost the company more than half a billion annually. The company also noted that high gas prices increase the cost of fertilizer production.

Grupa Azoty spokesperson Grzegorz Kulig said that management was ready for mediation. According to him, agreed pay rises are already being implemented at two of the group’s five companies — in Police and Siarkopol. In Tarnów, Kędzierzyn and Puławy, the parties are awaiting the next stage of negotiations and mediation.

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