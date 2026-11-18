The meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 23. Members of the UN Security Council will discuss Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs will chair the meeting, as his country holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in November.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. New York time (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Source: Ukrinform

Earlier, the UN called the strike on a school in Komyshuvas one of the deadliest attacks on civilians.

Russia is attempting to secure leadership positions within the UN’s telecommunications body.

On November 9, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, called on the Organization not to disseminate unverified Russian claims regarding civilian casualties on Russian territory.

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