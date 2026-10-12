Alexander Krasiy, an assistant to the Russian military attaché who was expelled from Bulgaria in 2021 after being exposed for having ties to the GRU, has received official accreditation for a similar position at the Russian Embassy in Serbia. This information came to light through an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the “System” project.

Krasiy was declared persona non grata in Sofia amid an investigation into explosions at Bulgarian arms depots and an assassination attempt on arms dealer Omelian Gebrev, both of which were aimed at disrupting ammunition shipments to Ukraine and Georgia. According to journalists, the diplomat is linked to the GRU’s Military-Diplomatic Academy, and his new posting in Belgrade is viewed by Western intelligence agencies as one of the main bases of Russian special services in the Balkans for organizing sabotage operations in Europe.

In total, 78 people work in Russian diplomatic missions in Serbia, at least 29 of whom have confirmed or probable ties to Russian intelligence.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Bulgarian arms dealer Emelyan Gebrev, the owner of military depots in Vrbětice, Czech Republic, which were blown up in 2014, supplied Ukraine with “three ships of ammunition.”

At least six GRU agents from Unit 29155—whose members carry out acts of violence outside Russia—were involved in planning the explosions at the Czech military depots in Vrbětice in October 2014. In particular, “Alexander Petrov” and “Ruslan Boshirov”—Russian special forces operatives suspected of poisoning former GRU agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England—were involved in the incident.

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