Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and head of the Maritime Collegium, proposed that China work together to develop maritime transport corridors. According to him, this would make trade between the countries cheaper and protect it from military escalation, piracy, and sanctions. He made this statement during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Patrushev noted that implementing these initiatives could reshape the global geo-economic landscape by making maritime transport more accessible and resilient to various risks. His remarks were cited by the Russian Maritime College.

According to Patrushev, the growth in trade between Russia and China requires reliable transport routes, while expanded cooperation in the energy sector requires stable logistics chains. He also emphasized that Russia has a well-developed port infrastructure and experience in navigation in the northern seas, while China possesses significant capabilities in shipbuilding and logistics and has experience in organizing maritime trade.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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