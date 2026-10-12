In Saudi Arabia, the energy minister said on Monday that the country must respond seriously to a series of Houthi attacks on Riyadh International Airport. According to France 24, 18 people were killed as a result of these attacks.

Minister's statement

The minister also said that Saudi Arabia had been put to the test. His statement came after a series of strikes on Riyadh International Airport. France 24 links the country's intention to respond seriously specifically to this series of attacks.

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Yemeni ambassador's assessment

In an interview with journalist Mark Owen, Yemen's ambassador to France, Riyad Yassin Abdallah, said that the Houthis thrive and survive by creating war. This is the assessment of the Yemeni diplomat expressed in a conversation with France 24.

France 24 describes the Houthis as backed by Iran. The video interview with Riyad Yassin Abdallah was published on October 12, 2026, in the outlet's material devoted to the situation surrounding the attacks on Riyadh International Airport.

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