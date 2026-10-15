The Warsaw Police and seven fire crews, including specialists in chemical hazard response, conducted an emergency operation near the Polish Sejm building following a report of a spill of an unknown substance.

The incident occurred on October 15, 2026, near the Home Army monument. Law enforcement officers detained six people, believed to be activists, one of whom placed a piece of cardboard on the ground and poured a suspicious liquid onto it. Due to the threat of hazardous substances, Matejko Street was completely closed to traffic.

After conducting analyses, a specialized chemical unit of the State Fire Service determined that the spilled liquid was ordinary vegetable oil and posed no threat to bystanders. The police are continuing their investigation, and the perpetrator faces charges of environmental pollution.

Source: Polsat News.

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