Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said during the 2026 Police Academy graduation ceremony in New Cairo that since 2014 he had repeatedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to establish a Palestinian state. According to him, such a state would benefit everyone and contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Regional security

El-Sisi also said that the stability of Sudan, Libya and the Gaza Strip is a requirement of Arab and Egyptian national security. He stressed that the region is undergoing significant and profound geopolitical changes that will have consequences.

The Egyptian president noted that the security of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is interconnected. According to him, any harm to one of the two countries will affect the other.

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Saudi Arabia’s security

El-Sisi said that Cairo would not accept any infringement on Saudi Arabia’s security or borders and rejects any threats to the security of the Red Sea and international maritime routes. He added that attacks on the kingdom affect Arab and Egyptian national security.

According to the agency, this month the Houthi group from Yemen attacked at least five Saudi airports and other facilities. These attacks resulted in casualties, material damage and disruptions to air traffic. The agency also reported attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities.

El-Sisi drew attention to risks on Egypt’s southern and western borders. According to him, Cairo had made efforts to prevent the conflict in Sudan between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has continued since 2023.

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