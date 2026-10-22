The Polish Sejm adopted the so-called rule of law law, aimed at regulating the status of judges whom the document describes as improperly appointed in 2018–2026. The law was supported by 231 deputies, opposed by 200, while six others abstained.

How the deputies voted

The new rules were supported by all representatives of the governing coalition parties. Deputies from the Law and Justice party, Development Plus, Confederation, and the Confederation of the Polish Crown voted against. Two non-affiliated deputies and four representatives of the Together party abstained.

As Interia reports, the bill was submitted to the Sejm in December 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What the law provides for

The law provides for the invalidation of resolutions of the Polish National Council of the Judiciary from two previous terms, adopted from 2018 through May 2026. These are decisions containing motions on appointments to judicial positions.

Judges affected by these provisions are to return to the positions they previously held or to the profession they practised before their appointment. An exception is provided for resolutions of previous compositions of the National Council of the Judiciary concerning trainee judges. Positions obtained on the basis of council resolutions between March 2018 and May 2026 will be considered vacant once the law enters into force, and the appointment procedure for them will be conducted again.

Read us on