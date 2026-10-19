Syria condemned the increased operations of Israeli forces in the Quneitra province and rural areas of the Daraa province near the Golan Heights. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said these actions violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threaten the security of its citizens.

The Syrian state news agency SANA also reported increased helicopter, reconnaissance and military aircraft activity over the south of the country. Damascus believes that the continuation of such actions undermines prospects for security and stability in the region.

Call to the international community

Syrian authorities called on the international community to “assume responsibility,” stop the violations and compel Israel to comply with international law and relevant UN resolutions. According to SANA, Damascus believes this should prevent a further rise in regional tensions and create conditions for lasting security.

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On October 17, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani called on Israeli forces to return to the positions they held before December 8, 2024, and to comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Israel’s position and US-mediated contacts

Israeli leaders previously said that the country would not withdraw troops from areas along the border occupied in December 2024, including the summit of Mount Hermon. According to the publication, Israel has been operating in the buffer zone and Syrian villages near the Golan Heights since the fall of the Assad regime.

The Israel Defense Forces do not comment on these operations. On October 10, the IDF reported a strike on a person whom the Israeli military described as a Syrian terrorist and said had operated under Iran’s direction and was preparing attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel in southern Syria. In August, Israel and Syria also held US-mediated talks on reducing military tensions and a possible security agreement, but differences over Israel’s presence and Syria’s sovereignty remain.

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