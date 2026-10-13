In Brazil, politicians who support far-right presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro may lead seven of the nine states in the Brazilian Amazon. This balance of power is taking shape after the first round of elections on October 4, while governors in three states will be determined in the second round on October 25, Mongabay reports.

First-round results

In Mato Grosso state, agribusiness entrepreneur Otaviano Pivetta, associated with the right-wing Republicanos party, won. In Pará state, Daniel Santos, known as Dr. Daniel, of the Podemos party, was elected. He promised to appoint Vinícius Borba as head of the environmental agency. According to the publication, Borba is a lawyer who gained prominence representing farmers who illegally raised cattle on Indigenous lands.

In Roraima, nearly 70% of voters supported Arthur Henrique, associated with the Liberal Party. He previously served as mayor of Boa Vista, the state capital, and supports legalizing mining on Indigenous territories. Liberal Party candidate Marcos Rogério also won in Rondônia.

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Second round and presidential election

In Maranhão, elected Governor Eduardo Braide remained neutral regarding support for presidential candidates. Amapá Governor Antônio Paulo de Oliveira Furlan also did not publicly endorse either candidate, although his campaign is supported by the Liberal Party.

In Acre and Tocantins states, both candidates remaining in the race for governor support Flávio Bolsonaro. In Amazonas, Omar Aziz led the first-round vote; according to Mongabay’s assessment, this state may become the second among the nine Amazon states to elect a governor allied with incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In the second round of the presidential election, Lula da Silva will face Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the publication, Jair Bolsonaro was barred from holding public office after being convicted of planning a coup d'état in 2022. Adriana Ramos, director of Instituto Socioambiental, said that changes in the political landscape could bring back the expansion of illegal activities, the presence of organized crime, and weaker oversight of natural resource use.

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