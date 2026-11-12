U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff Reports Progress After Meeting with Putin – CNN

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

According to Witkoff, the U.S. side hopes to announce plans for the next meeting in the near future, which may include representatives from European countries.

These talks in Moscow took place following trilateral consultations involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, where the parties tentatively agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange, although key disagreements regarding ending the war remain.

Source: CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, met the American delegation at Vnukovo Airport.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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