The teams of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are actively discussing the possibility of involving an American investor in the financing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

According to journalists, high-ranking officials from Russia and the U.S., including Kirill Dmitriev and Jared Kushner, are involved in the negotiations.

Insiders claim that Trump’s son-in-law, in particular, views doing business with Moscow as a crucial part of restoring peace.

Moreover, the White House expects that such a deal will enable American investors to profit from supplying energy resources to Europe once the war ends.

“Any agreements must be coordinated by Russia with the DFC (U.S. International Development Finance Corporation) and the Department of the Treasury and must benefit American taxpayers and companies,” said one anonymous source.

It is also reported that in September, Putin’s special envoy held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The focus was on potential energy initiatives between Russia and the U.S.

“It remains unclear to what extent Washington is interested in resuming Russian gas supplies to Germany, Europe’s largest energy consumer,” the journalists note.

One U.S. official predicted that signing such an agreement is currently unlikely due to a large number of obstacles.

A representative of the German Ministry of Economy and Energy issued a statement on the matter. She reminded the media that the “Nord Stream” pipeline and Russian gas are subject to sanctions in Europe, and that Germany has found alternatives.

Insiders reported that the Trump and Putin teams also discussed the sale of assets belonging to the Russian energy company Lukoil. U.S. authorities expect to reap significant profits if this plan is successfully implemented.

This was reported by Reuters.

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