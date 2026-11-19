The choice of a city in southern China is linked not only to Beijing’s economic ambitions but also to the personal history of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. It is there that the APEC summit and the trilateral meeting between Xi, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin are taking place.

According to Reuters, the APEC summit marked a sort of diplomatic debut for Shenzhen. Back in 1980, it was a semi-rural backwater that then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping designated as one of the first special economic zones.

Today, the city has transformed into China’s “Silicon Valley,” home to the headquarters of giants such as BYD, Huawei, and Tencent, as well as driverless taxis and drone coffee delivery.

According to Chima Li, a senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, the choice of location has both domestic and international reasons:

Showcasing development. Shenzhen is part of the Greater Bay Area (along with Hong Kong and Macau), which Beijing is transforming into a global hub for innovation. The summit provides China with a platform to showcase its vision for trade and technology.

Resilience. Hosting the event here underscores the city’s resilience in the face of geopolitical instability.

Xi Jinping’s personal connection and the Kailin Villa

According to Bloomberg, the venue for the trilateral talks between Trump, Putin, and Xi—the Kailin (Yulin) resort villa—holds deep symbolic significance for the Chinese leader’s family.

At one time, the father of China’s current leader, Xi Zhongxun, underwent rehabilitation here after battling cancer. He later lived in Shenzhen for over ten years.

In 2006, this same villa hosted former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his unofficial visit.

Speaking at the summit, Xi Jinping recalled that he first visited Shenzhen in 1978, when it was “nothing more than a fishing village.” However, he did not specify that his father was, at that time, the governor of Guangdong Province, which includes the city.

Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen.

Trump began talks with Xi Jinping and made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine.

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

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