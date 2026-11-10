It has been announced when negotiations on Ukraine will begin in Abu Dhabi

A trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia will begin on Tuesday, November 10, at 11:50 a.m. local time, which is 9:50 a.m. Kyiv time. This was reported by Russian media.

The first round of trilateral talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine since February, aimed at resolving the war, will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The Russian delegation at the meeting will be led by Vladimir Medinsky. The negotiating team will include Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The delegation also includes Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President.

Russia has strengthened its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to The New York Times.

On November 9, China expressed support at a UN Security Council meeting for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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