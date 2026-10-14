US court indefinitely blocks Trump’s ban on three media outlets — CNBC

A federal court in Washington, US, indefinitely barred President Donald Trump from imposing a White House ban affecting three media outlets. These are MS NOW, CNN and Politico, CNBC reports.

The judge’s decision

The order was issued late Tuesday evening by Judge Timothy Kelly of the US District Court in Washington. It extends a court injunction against Trump’s decision to deny the three media outlets access to the White House.

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Judge Kelly barred the president from applying the restrictions at issue in the case. The decision applies specifically to MS NOW, CNN and Politico.

Restrictions on media outlets

According to CNBC, Trump sought to bar MS NOW, CNN and Politico from covering events at the White House. The indefinite order does not set an end date for the court injunction against the president.

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