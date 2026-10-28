The Court of Appeal in Warsaw has overturned a decision that allowed the former Polish justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, to be forcibly brought in for questioning by an investigative committee. The decision to overturn it was made a week ago and can no longer be appealed.

Grounds for overturning the decision

As RMF24 reports, the court concluded that not all of Ziobro’s absences on the scheduled questioning dates were without valid reasons. A total of eight dates were scheduled.

After a year, the appellate court found the decision challenged by Ziobro’s lawyer to be premature and unfounded. It concerned a decision enabling the former minister to be forcibly brought in for questioning.

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Possible compensation

The overturning of the decision gives Ziobro the opportunity to seek damages and compensation for an unjustified restriction of his freedom. He may also seek compensation for the violation of personal non-property rights, as his detention and forced appearance were widely discussed and covered by the media.

RMF24 adds that another court recently overturned a decision by the Masovian Voivode to invalidate Ziobro’s passport due to procedural errors.

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