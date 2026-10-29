Poland suspends Supreme Court judge for up to one month — Interia

In Poland, First President of the Supreme Court Zbigniew Kapiński immediately suspended Judge Andrzej Michałowicz from performing his official duties. The order is effective from October 29, 2026, until a decision by the competent disciplinary court, but for no longer than one month, Interia reports.

Supreme Court decision

Andrzej Michałowicz serves in the Criminal Chamber of Poland's Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's statement says that Kapiński ordered an immediate break in his performance of official duties pending a decision by the disciplinary court.

According to provisions cited by Interia, the head of a court or the justice minister may temporarily suspend a judge if required by the authority of the court or significant service interests. Such a measure may remain in effect until the disciplinary court's decision, but for no more than one month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident in Słupsk

The decision was preceded by a Wirtualna Polska report about an incident which, according to the outlet, occurred in early October on a train and at the railway station in Słupsk. According to the portal, the train manager sought assistance regarding one of the passengers, who may have been Michałowicz.

Wirtualna Polska also wrote that while getting off the train, the man, presumably the judge, fell and damaged his teeth, and he allegedly smelled of alcohol. According to the portal, police called an ambulance, which took the man to the emergency department in Słupsk. Law enforcement officers established his identity but, according to the outlet, initially did not know that he was a Supreme Court judge.

After the publication, Poland's Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek called the judge's behavior described by the media “unacceptable” and said that the circumstances of the case should be thoroughly clarified.

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