U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine does not affect the United States, and that the sale of American weapons to European countries—which then transfer them to Kyiv—brings profit to Washington.

The U.S. president emphasized that the U.S. sells weapons at full price, without offering discounts to buyers. According to him, the country thus reaps financial benefits from these arms sales.

“We don’t give discounts. So you could say we’re making a great profit on this,” Trump said.

He explained that the United States sells weapons to European Union countries, and they decide for themselves how to use them. At the same time, according to Trump, the Europeans mostly transfer the American weapons they purchase to Ukraine.

The U.S. president also repeated his long-standing claim that his predecessor, Joe Biden, allegedly transferred $350 billion in cash to Ukraine.

However, these figures do not correspond to reality. Over the entire period, the U.S. Congress has approved approximately $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, with a significant portion of these funds directed toward the U.S. defense industry rather than transferred to Kyiv in the form of cash.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged that the Ukrainian military is demonstrating high combat capabilities.

“The Ukrainians are fighting brilliantly,” the U.S. president noted.

Donald Trump made these remarks in an interview with Fox News.

As a reminder, Germany will allocate $300 million to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative. The country is joining this new aid package alongside Norway. The main focus will be on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

Poland is currently unable to contribute to the PURL fund, through which European governments finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This decision is due to several reasons, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 13.

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