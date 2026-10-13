Türkiye recorded a $4 billion current account surplus in its balance of payments in August. According to Anadolu Agency, the deficit over the past 12 months stood at $42.1 billion.

Trade and services indicators

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye reported that the current account excluding gold and energy posted a net surplus of $8.2 billion in August. At the same time, the goods trade deficit amounted to $3.75 billion.

Net inflows under services reached $9.7 billion. Revenue from tourism services amounted to $7.28 billion, while transport services brought in $3.26 billion.

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Investments and reserves

Net inflows of direct investment amounted to $141 million in August. A net inflow of $719 million was recorded in transactions by non-residents.

Portfolio investments, by contrast, showed a net outflow of $1 billion. Türkiye's official reserves increased by $7.14 billion during the month.

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