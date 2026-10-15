Hospitality venues in the United Kingdom plan to offer up to 100,000 jobs over the next three years to young people who are not working, studying or undergoing vocational training. The initiative is aimed at people aged 18 to 24, The Guardian reports.

Placements in hospitality venues

The programme will be implemented jointly with the UK Department for Work and Pensions. Participants will be offered placements lasting up to four weeks so they can gain the skills and confidence to start working.

Restaurant chains Wagamama, Nando’s and Burger King, hotel chain Premier Inn, as well as pub chains Fuller’s and Mitchells & Butlers, will join the initiative. Andy Burnham is due to present the programme during a visit to a hospitality venue on Thursday.

The initiative was announced after the Department for Work and Pensions last month reported a similar programme for retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Asda, Pets at Home and John Lewis Partnership.

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Review of youth unemployment

The announcement precedes the publication of a review by former health minister Alan Milburn on the youth unemployment crisis. The full document containing recommendations for the government is expected to be published shortly after the autumn budget on October 28.

Milburn warned that without government intervention, the number of young people in the United Kingdom who are neither working nor studying could rise to 1.25 million over the next five years. He also advocated reviewing the welfare benefits system and strengthening employment support, vocational training and apprenticeships.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell is due to announce a review of changes to the rules governing pupil exclusions from schools. According to research, pupils who regularly miss classes are almost four times more likely later not to have a job and not to be studying.

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