About 15,000 people took part in 65 protest actions in France on Saturday. As of 2:00 p.m. local time, the Interior Ministry reported 27 detentions, Anadolu Agency reports.

The situation was described as generally calm

The French Interior Ministry described the situation across the country as “generally calm, with no notable incidents.” BFMTV reported that this assessment differed from the situation during the previous Saturday protests.

Saturday marked the third day of social mobilization in France over the past three weeks. Authorities had assessed the day in advance as carrying a high risk, given Halloween, which fell on October 31.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participation and the number of detentions declined

According to the Interior Ministry, participation figures were lower than on previous protest days. On October 24, the ministry reported 37,000 participants in 108 actions, and on October 17, 67,000 people in 198 actions.

The number of detentions also fell significantly: at the same time on October 24, 217 detentions had been recorded. The Interior Ministry said security measures matched the situation and that police would act with the utmost firmness toward those responsible for violence or property damage.

Read us on