At least 19 killed during Durga Puja in Kolkata — RMF24

In Kolkata in northeastern India, at least 19 people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede during celebrations of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. RMF24 reports this, citing local authorities and city medical services.

Stampede at a festive pavilion

The incident occurred at one of the pandals — temporary pavilions erected for religious ceremonies where images of the goddess Durga are installed. According to local police, heavy rainfall may have contributed to the tragedy.

People waiting outside began moving forward when it started raining. Some fell onto the roadway, after which chaos broke out and people began trampling one another. Eyewitnesses said that many visitors lost consciousness, while the injured were taken to hospitals, including by motorcycle.

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Pavilions temporarily closed

The pavilion where the stampede occurred was closed. Police also decided to temporarily close other similar structures as a precautionary measure. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representatives of the central, state and city authorities expressed condolences to the families of those killed and to the injured.

Durga Puja is dedicated to the goddess Durga, who is considered the vanquisher of demons and a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. During the celebrations, believers make offerings, read religious texts, take part in processions, cultural events and communal meals. Every year, thousands of believers from the region arrive in Kolkata, which has a population of about 6.5 million people, during this period.

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