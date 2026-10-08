The Kremlin responded to Zelenskyy's remarks about strikes against Russia

The Kremlin stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s latest remarks could affect the future negotiation process. Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow allegedly sees Kyiv’s position as a reluctance to move toward a peaceful settlement. At the same time, Peskov also commented on Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding Ukrainian retaliatory strikes in response to Russian attacks.

The Kremlin reacted to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Pryluky. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that these remarks could affect the further course of negotiations. According to Peskov, Moscow has taken note of Zelenskyy’s statements regarding Ukraine’s next steps and its approach to the war.

The Kremlin representative claims that the Ukrainian president’s words allegedly indicate Kyiv’s unwillingness to move toward a peaceful settlement. “Zelenskyy’s latest statements indicate Ukraine’s unwillingness to pursue a path toward peace,” Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman specifically mentioned Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. He stated that Ukraine’s actions allegedly have consequences for the country itself. “These 40 days—this ‘operation to exert influence’ on Russia—are now coming back to haunt the Kyiv regime. They are taking their toll on the people of Kyiv, on residents of other cities, on the industrial sector, and on Ukraine’s entire economy,” Peskov said.

He was commenting on Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding Ukrainian strikes in response to Russian attacks. Earlier, the Ukrainian president reported that Kyiv had already responded to Russian strikes on Ukrainian data centers. At the same time, Zelenskyy did not disclose details of these operations or specify exactly which targets were hit.

Peskov’s statements came amid intensified contacts between Ukraine and the U.S. The Ukrainian negotiating team has traveled to the United States, where meetings with the American side are scheduled for October 9–10. The Ukrainian delegation includes Kirill Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsya, Davyd Arakhamia, and Rustem Umerov. European partners are also expected to join the talks.

Ukraine and the U.S. plan to discuss, in particular, possible options for a sectoral ceasefire. Topics include the situation in the Black Sea, attacks on energy facilities, the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian side continues to publicly comment on the negotiation process and state its assessment of Kyiv’s actions. Therefore, Peskov’s remarks currently represent the Russian side’s position rather than confirmation of any changes in the negotiation process itself.

During his visit to Pryluky, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered an urgent inspection of the condition of all shelters in the city. Separately, he set the task of accelerating repairs to the shelter at the hospital and preparing for the construction of a new, modern shelter.

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