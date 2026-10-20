Ukrainian border guards have been detained again in Moldova

In Moldova, near the village of Vasilke in the Soroca District, two officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were detained after crossing the border on the Dniester River during an operation to apprehend a Ukrainian citizen. This is the second such incident in the last seven days.

The fugitive, who was being pursued by Ukrainian law enforcement, sought asylum in Moldova.

The detained State Border Guard Service officers were taken to the headquarters of the Soroca Border Police Sector to document the incident, and a criminal case was opened regarding the illegal crossing of the state border.

Source: NewsMaker.

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova; according to Moldovan authorities, they crossed the state border in a motorboat. This occurred on October 15 near the village of Holoshnytsia, when the officers were attempting to detain a Ukrainian citizen. The local prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case regarding the possible illegal border crossing.

The Moldovan side returned to Ukraine the two Ukrainian border guards who were detained on October 15 while pursuing a draft dodger on the Dniester River.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, sent a letter of response to the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine demanding an internal investigation into the incident on the border with Moldova. This was prompted by media reports that a 49-year-old Kyiv resident had been hospitalized after claiming that border guards beat him and attempted to drown him while he was trying to swim across the Dniester River near the village of Holoshnytsia.

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