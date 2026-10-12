24 people killed in two attacks in Nigeria — The Hindu

In Nigeria, 24 people were killed in two separate attacks by armed men over the weekend. Those killed included eight military personnel and one police officer. The attacks took place in the northwest and central parts of the country.

Casualty data

Local residents and humanitarian workers reported the death toll on Monday, October 12. According to The Hindu, the two separate attacks occurred over the weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report does not specify exactly where the attacks took place or under what circumstances the military personnel and police officer were killed. At the same time, it notes that attacks on communities in these two regions have become more frequent recently.

Causes of violence

The increase in attacks is linked to the activities of gangs that kidnap people for ransom and engage in cattle rustling. In Nigeria, such groups are locally referred to as bandits. The attacks are also linked to jihadist groups.

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