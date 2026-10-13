In the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he cannot predict how the war with Iran will end. He said this on Fox News, The Hill reports. According to the outlet, about two weeks remained until the conflict reached the eight-month mark.

Bessent’s statement

Speaking with host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox & Friends Weekend, Bessent said that Iran, in his assessment, is “collapsing” and cannot pay its military personnel. At the same time, he said that he does not know how the conflict will end, as the outcome of such events cannot be predicted.

Bessent suggested several possible scenarios: a popular uprising, an internal conflict within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or Iran’s willingness to make a deal to abandon its nuclear program. As an example of an unpredictable turn of events, he mentioned the fall of the Berlin Wall.

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Energy and political consequences

According to The Hill, the war is unpopular among Americans and has led to rising energy prices in the United States. The outlet links this to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for oil exports from the Persian Gulf, amid the conflict.

The war and higher energy prices have also become one of the issues in the US midterm elections: Democrats are criticizing Republicans over the conflict and its economic consequences. Trump had previously predicted that the war would last several weeks, and recently said that it would end shortly after the midterm elections, without explaining how this would happen. Last week, he also said that the United States would not launch new strikes on Iran before the elections.

On Friday, the US Department of Defense updated the number of US military personnel killed in the war with Iran to 21. As The Hill notes, two deaths recently entered into the Pentagon’s casualty tracking system were not combat-related.

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