At least nine killed in Pennsylvania shooting — Anadolu Agency

In the city of Erie, Pennsylvania, United States, at least nine people, including several children, were killed in a shooting inside and near a house. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 10, citing ABC News and officials.

Shooting in Erie

According to authorities, the shooter opened fire inside the house and outside it. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the circumstances

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspected shooter. The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Investigators are establishing the circumstances that preceded the attack.

Police statement

Police Chief Rick Lorah said this was one of the most difficult and painful crime scenes officers and investigators have had to face. According to him, the loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances law enforcement officers are now clarifying are deeply troubling.

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