In Japan, 26.8% of survey participants named the United States as the country posing the greatest threat to peace in the world. The US ranked second after China, which was selected by 32.5% of respondents. The Japan Times reported the results of the study.

The US overtook Russia

The share of those who consider the US the greatest threat to peace increased by 9.3 percentage points compared with the survey for fiscal year 2025. In fiscal year 2024, this figure stood at 6.6%.

Russia, which had topped the ranking in previous studies, was selected by 18.3% of participants this time and fell to third place. North Korea remained fourth with 9.1%, while Iran was chosen by 1.9% of respondents.

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Assessment of Trump's impact

A representative of the Japan Press Research Institute linked the rise in such assessments to the unpredictability of the actions of US President Donald Trump. His impact on the world was described as negative by 82.5% of those surveyed, including those who partially share this view. This is 3.1 percentage points higher than in the previous survey. A total of 13.2% of participants assessed this impact positively.

Additionally, 76.7% of respondents said they feel concern to some extent over a possible crisis situation around Taiwan. The survey was conducted from July 17 to August 16 among 5,000 people aged 18 and over across Japan; 2,676 responses were deemed valid.

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