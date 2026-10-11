US President Donald Trump plans to hold campaign rallies in Montana and Arizona, where important elections are due to take place in less than a month. The Hill reports.

Rally in Arizona

Trump's appearance in Arizona is tentatively scheduled for October 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, near the border with Nevada. Arizona Republic learned of the venue and time of the event from a since-deleted post on the Republican National Committee's website.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is running for re-election after her 2022 victory. Her opponent will be Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, a member of the House of Representatives and the House Freedom Caucus, who is backed by Trump. Arizona is among five states where governorships currently held by Democrats are up for grabs this year in states that Trump won in the 2024 presidential election.

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Elections in Montana

A rally in Montana, according to KPAX television channel citing an informed source, is set to take place on October 12 at 6:15 p.m. at Majestic Valley Arena in Flathead County. There, Trump will campaign for Republican Aaron Flint, who is running for the US House of Representatives from the state's 1st congressional district. His opponent is Democrat Sam Forstag. They are competing for the seat of Congressman Ryan Zinke, who is retiring.

Montana also has a race underway for the US Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Steve Daines, who is retiring. The candidates include Democrat Alani Bankhead, Republican Kurt Alme, independent candidate Seth Bodnar, and Libertarian Kyle Austin. According to a September Rutgers-Eagleton poll, Alme was supported by 38% of respondents, Bodnar by 30%, Bankhead by 16%, and Austin by 5%.

According to an unnamed Republican source for The Hill, Trump's trips to traditionally Republican states, including Montana and Nebraska, are part of a strategy to recreate presidential-election-level voter turnout ahead of the midterm vote.

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