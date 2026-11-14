The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Tom Cotton, criticized Russia’s demand that NATO withdraw its forces from the Alliance’s borders. The U.S. senator made his position public on social media platform X.

According to Tom Cotton, Putin has once again proven that he is not interested in reaching a peaceful agreement through negotiations. The senator believes that further diplomatic contacts have now turned into a farce.

Cotton emphasized that the Russian dictator will agree to end the war only when he realizes he cannot win.

“Russia’s demand that NATO countries withdraw their troops from their own borders is absurd. Putin will agree to end the war only when he realizes he cannot win. We must help Ukraine prove this,” the senator said.

As a reminder, Putin reminded the U.S. of the NATO ultimatum he issued back in 2021.

The North Atlantic Alliance has begun revising its military requirements for member countries, focusing resources on countering Russia rather than preparing for operations outside Europe. This process could mark the biggest change in NATO’s military planning in the last 20 years.

Hakkinen responded to reports of Russia’s demand that Finland withdraw from NATO.

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