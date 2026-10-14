In the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland, a Ukrainian search expedition discovered individual and mass graves containing the remains of approximately 30 people who died during the tragedy in the village of Laskiv in March 1944.

According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR), the search operations are being conducted by the municipal enterprise “Dolia” based on an official permit from the Polish side, obtained in late August 2026 as part of the agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group. The results of the excavations confirm historical accounts of an attack by units of the Home Army and the Peasant Battalions on March 10, 1944, during which, according to various estimates, between 327 and 350 Ukrainian civilians were killed.

Oleksandr Alferov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR), and Sviatoslav Sheremeta, director of the “Dolia” Public Corporation, noted that following the completion of the search phase, plans are in place to carry out the exhumation, identification, and proper reburial of the victims. This is the second such expedition by Ukrainian specialists to Poland following a long hiatus, conducted after work in the village of Yurechkova in the fall of 2025.

Source: Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

On October 6, in the Polish village of Lasków, located in the Mircze commune of Hrubieszów County in the Lublin Voivodeship, search operations began at the burial sites of people who died or went missing during World War II.

Prior to this, the exhumation of Polish soldiers began in Lviv.

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