In Poland, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has brought allegations against Canal+ Polska over a possible violation of consumers’ collective interests. The regulator is examining whether the company may have misled subscribers when concluding and extending contracts for the Mistrzowska Piłka package, RMF24 reports.

Access to the Champions League

UOKiK received complaints from customers who lost access to the Mistrzowska Piłka package even though their contracts with Canal+ Polska remained valid. The regulator analysed recordings of conversations with consultants, offer summaries and detailed contract terms.

According to UOKiK, consultants did not inform customers that access to Mistrzowska Piłka would end on 30 June 2024. At the same time, in some conversations subscribers were told that the package would be available throughout the entire contract term or that the programming offer would not change.

After 30 June 2024, the package ceased to be available, although some contracts that included it remained in force for longer. Matches of the new Champions League season began in July, but customers could no longer watch them under Mistrzowska Piłka. Canal+ Polska continued to broadcast these competitions in other packages that required additional payment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to UOKiK, the documents could also have created a contradictory impression regarding the duration of access to the package. In offer summaries, the company indicated dates of availability of Mistrzowska Piłka after 30 June 2024, whereas the detailed contract terms indicated that the package would operate only until the end of June.

If the allegations are confirmed, Canal+ Polska may face a fine of up to 10% of its turnover. The company confirmed that it had received a decision bringing allegations concerning certain sales practices in 2024 and stressed that the proceedings are at an early stage and that no final decision has yet been made.

Explanatory proceedings regarding LaLiga

Separately, the regulator launched explanatory proceedings regarding changes in access to Spanish LaLiga matches. UOKiK will examine what information Canal+ Polska provided to customers before the offer changed and whom it concerned.

Consumers told the regulator that they had been promised access to all matches of the tournament, but later some fixtures became unavailable despite the company’s exclusive broadcasting rights.

Read us on