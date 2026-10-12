All EU countries will open two negotiation clusters for Ukraine as early as October 13

All European Union member states agreed to open negotiation clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine on Tuesday, October 13. Ireland’s Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, called this day “Super Tuesday” for Ukraine, Albania, and Moldova.

Specifically, all European Union member states agreed to open negotiation clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine.

“Following ‘Montenegro Monday,’ another ‘Super Tuesday’ is coming for Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine. I can confirm that all EU member states have agreed to open Chapters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova, to close Chapters 17, 18, and 19 for Albania, and Chapter 20 for Montenegro,” Byrne wrote.

The minister from Ireland, the country currently holding the presidency of the European Council, wrote about this on his Twitter account.

The European Commission confirmed the opening of the clusters for Ukraine following the adoption of the language law.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which had been stalled by Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during an upcoming international event. Ukraine is interested in such talks and is already preparing for them.

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