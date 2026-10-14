A motion of no confidence against Kristen Michal's government has been introduced in Estonia

The opposition parliamentary factions of the Centrist Party, Isamaa, and EKRE, together with nine independent members of parliament, are initiating a vote of no confidence in the Estonian government led by Prime Minister Kristen Mihal. As of the morning of October 14, 33 members of parliament had signed the motion.

The initiators accuse the government of a series of scandals that, in their view, undermine public trust in the state, as well as of an inability to address the country’s economic and social problems.

Lauri Laats, leader of the Centrist Party faction, cited a public opinion survey conducted by the State Chancellery. According to the results, 51% of Estonian residents feel economic uncertainty, and 85% are concerned about rising living costs.

According to Laats, the government should consider lowering prices for fuel and food, as well as reducing the tax burden. He also criticized plans to raise taxes after the 2027 parliamentary elections.

Isamaa faction leader Helir-Valdor Seeder stated that the government has undermined trust in the state both domestically and abroad.

In particular, he criticized the Cabinet’s decisions regarding defense. According to Seider, the government has repeatedly disregarded the recommendations of the Commander of the Defense Forces, particularly regarding the development of capabilities to counter drones.

EKRE faction leader Martin Helme believes that every minister has shortcomings in their work. He criticized the government’s fiscal policy and the rise in public debt, as well as the lack of clarity on energy issues and energy prices.

In addition, Helme raised concerns about government policy in the areas of family and education.

The initiators of the no-confidence motion have also invited the Social Democrats to join the motion.

The motion of no confidence in the government is scheduled to be submitted to the Estonian Parliament—the Riigikogu—for consideration during a session on Wednesday, which will begin at 2:00 p.m.

A majority of parliament members must support the motion of no confidence for it to pass. For Kristen Michal’s government to lose the confidence of parliament, at least 51 out of 101 members must vote in favor of the motion.

This was reported by ERR.

As a reminder, Czech opposition parties are demanding a vote of no confidence in Andrej Babiš’s government over the planned state budget for next year. They have initiated the relevant procedure in parliament.

Earlier, Babiš proposed creating a European missile defense system, Euro Patriot, based on Israel’s experience.

The European Commission is tightening its oversight of subsidies in the Czech Republic due to possible ties to Babiš’s companies.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Babiš for the first time.

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