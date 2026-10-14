Schools were closed and motorcycles were banned in Istanbul due to heavy rain

In Istanbul, classes at all public and private educational institutions will be suspended on Thursday, October 15, due to heavy rainfall. The city has also banned motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles from the roads.

The restrictions were imposed due to adverse weather conditions.

“In-person classes at all public and private educational institutions in the province have been suspended for one day—Thursday, October 15, 2026,” the statement reads.

In addition, to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall, authorities have implemented a series of measures.

“Motorcycles and similar two-wheeled vehicles are prohibited from traveling on the roads from 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, until further notice,” the administration stated.

Also, on October 15, administrative leave will be granted to government employees with disabilities, pregnant women, veterans—including veterans with disabilities—and female employees with children under the age of eight.

This was reported by the Istanbul Provincial Administration.

Five people died when a residential building collapsed in Istanbul — dpa.

Heavy rain flooded Istanbul and brought traffic to a standstill.

During talks in Istanbul, lists of abducted children were handed over to the Russians—Yermak.

Read us on