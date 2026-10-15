Israel reinforces troops on all fronts ahead of elections — NDTV World

Israel has reinforced its troop deployments on all fronts due to the growing risk of escalation ahead of the October 27 elections. This was stated by Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a visit to the West Bank, NDTV World reports.

Heightened readiness

According to an Israeli military statement, the potential for escalation has increased due to a growing number of warnings on all fronts and the sensitivity of this period. Zamir said the military had reinforced forces in all areas.

He also said that the army had raised its level of readiness for scenarios in which the enemy might try to catch Israel by surprise. The chief of the General Staff said the military was ready to launch large-scale offensive operations against those who would attempt to harm Israeli civilians.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The elections will take place amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intense struggle to retain power.

Situation in the region

Israel recently marked the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7. According to the outlet, in the Gaza Strip, where a U.S.-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect a year ago, the Israeli army controls more than 60% of the territory, while strikes continue.

In southern Lebanon, violence has decreased following a framework agreement between the Lebanese government and Israel that provides for the disarmament of Hezbollah. At the same time, the implementation of this arrangement has been suspended. Israel was also subjected to shelling by Iran during the Middle East war, which, according to the outlet, began in February after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

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