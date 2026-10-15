US individual insurance market enrollment fell 18% — The Hill

In the United States, the number of people enrolled in ObamaCare plans and other health insurance programs on the individual market stood at 20.5 million in June 2026. This was 18% lower than 25.2 million in 2025, according to an analysis by the research organization KFF, as reported by The Hill.

The largest decline since 2015

Over the year, the number of individual insurance market participants fell by more than 4.5 million people. According to KFF, this was the largest annual decline since 2015. The individual market consists predominantly of plans provided under the Affordable Care Act, or ACA.

In March 2026, the number enrolled in this market was 16% lower year-on-year, while in June the decline reached 18%. Federal data previously showed that after enhanced premium tax credits expired at the end of 2025, enrollment in ACA exchanges fell by 12% — for the first time in seven years.

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Subsidies and insurance premiums

The decline coincided with the expiration of enhanced subsidies introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other policy changes by the administration of President Donald Trump. In July, the Congressional Budget Office projected that due to the loss of expanded subsidies, enrollment in ACA exchanges could return to pre-pandemic levels.

New Mexico became the only state where enrollment in ACA plans increased: the state replaced federal subsidies with its own funding. Justin Lo, a senior researcher in KFF's ACA program, noted that at the beginning of the year, 17% of KFF survey respondents believed they would not be able to pay all insurance premiums in 2026.

June data do not yet account for the expected reduction after the Trump administration announced the cancellation of ObamaCare plans for 760,000 people over cases of suspected fraud. At the same time, total individual market enrollment remains about 7 million above the 2019 level, before the introduction of expanded subsidies.

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