France is considering the possibility of extending the operation of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle beyond 2038, when it is planned to be replaced by the new ship France Libre. The chief of staff of the French Navy, Admiral Christophe Cluzel, said this at a hearing of the National Assembly’s Defense Committee in Paris, Defense News reports.

The possibility of extending the aircraft carrier’s service will be assessed during an upcoming major overhaul. The studies will cover the condition of onboard systems and the nuclear propulsion plant, including the degree of wear of the reactor cores and the possibility of keeping fuel on board longer. The results are to be ready in early 2029 and will determine the ship’s future.

Transition to a new aircraft carrier

Under the current plan, France Libre is to enter service in 2038. In 2036–2038, it and Charles de Gaulle will be in service simultaneously, which is intended to ensure a continuous transfer of experience between the two aircraft carrier crews. This will be the first time since the late 1990s that France has had two aircraft carriers in its navy.

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Cluzel noted that two ships would make it possible to maintain constant readiness from the base in Toulon, but the decision on the need for a second aircraft carrier is political in nature. According to him, France would need three such ships for a permanent aircraft carrier presence at sea. The estimated construction budget for France Libre is €10 billion.

American-made catapults

The new aircraft carrier, 310 meters long and with a displacement of about 80,000 tonnes, is planned to be equipped with American-made electromagnetic catapults. Cluzel said France is not abandoning this plan despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to return the U.S. fleet to steam catapults.

The admiral called the electromagnetic systems reliable, citing nearly 40,000 aircraft launches in the U.S. Navy and availability of around 98%. France also plans to purchase a substantial stock of spare parts at the start of the program in order to be able to carry out repairs independently.

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