Israeli President Herzog meets Aliyev in Baku — Jerusalem Post

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, on October 14, where he met with the country’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Talks with Aliyev

Herzog and Aliyev held a meeting at the Presidential Palace during the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. As confirmed by the office of the Israeli president, the sides discussed ways to deepen strategic relations between the two states, as well as regional developments and shared commitments to security and stability in the region.

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The Israeli president thanked Aliyev for the warm welcome and called Azerbaijan an example of stability and a valuable voice in the international community. Herzog said that Israeli-Azerbaijani relations had been built over the years and retained their importance during difficult times.

Meeting with Bahrain’s foreign minister

During talks with Al Zayani, the sides discussed the need to strengthen the Abraham Accords and expand peace and cooperation. Herzog also praised the King of Bahrain and emphasized the value of relations between Israel and Bahrain.

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